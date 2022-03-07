9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Medieval times

9-1-1: Lone StarNext week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10, you will see a story of recovery — and also a story that features characters dressed up like knights and princesses.

Remember Medieval Times? This is a restaurant where you go and watch a joust while eating chicken and/or being obnoxious. They’ve been popular in Texas and other parts of the world over the years, and a restaurant of that vein could be at the forefront of the upcoming “Parental Guidance.” It’s not always that a rescue-of-the-week story that takes top billing in our head but in this case, we’re absolutely stoked to see what the writers do! It will probably trigger a lot of memories for a lot of people out there.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10 synopsis for more news on what’s ahead, plus also the aftermath of the big Paul storyline tonight (spoiler alert if you want to be shocked during episode 9):

Owen, Tommy & the 126 race to the rescue when a medieval-themed restaurant suffers a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. Meanwhile the crew is worried that Paul still has not mentally recovered from his surgery and his friendship with Marjan is over. Mateo is offered a promotion by his old fire captain, but quickly realizes he is not the man he once knew, in the all-new “Parental Guidance” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-310) (TV-14 D, L, V)

By releasing this far ahead of time, Fox basically made it clear that this character would be making it through what transpired tonight … but is that really a stunner? After the writers just killed Gwyn, it would be downright cruel to pluck someone else out of the equation so fast.

