NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover spoilers: First look at Torres, Jane!

Just in case you have not heard already, there is a big NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover coming to CBS on Monday, March 28. Want to know more about it now? Let’s just say that this story will find Torres and Knight out in the Aloha state to assist with an old case. It has a pretty simple premise behind it, but it could be a lot of fun!

If you look above, you can see courtesy of CBS a new look at this episode featuring Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey. These two have known each other for a long time outside of the NCIS world, so we have to imagine that it was really fun for the two of them to get back in one another’s orbit again.

Now, if you want more insight on the crossover itself, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

“T’N’T” – NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence, on a special crossover episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now that this is technically an NCIS: Hawaii episode airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There’s a good chance that NCIS beforehand could better set the stage for this event, but there aren’t many details about that as of yet. One other thing that is interesting to note is that both Diona Reasonover (Kasie) and Gary Cole (Parker) are listed in the guest cast for this episode. There’s a good chance that the two appear virtually in the episode, as Wilmer and Katrina are the only two actors that we know traveled out to Hawaii to film the episode.

