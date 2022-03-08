NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 16 spoilers: First look at ‘Monster’

Are you ready to learn more about NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 16 next week on CBS? The title for this story is “Monster” — isn’t that intimidating?

What is fun about this story, meanwhile, is that we’re going to have a good opportunity throughout this to learn a little bit more about Kai. The character will be going undercover over the course of this installment and on paper, it sounds like a rather tasty assignment — he’ll be a chef! Unfortunately, this is going to turn out to be way more dangerous than first meets the eye.

For a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Monster” – Kai goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery. Also, Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship, which he’s kept secret from his family, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Are we going to see this episode build into something larger? We can’t say anything there with the utmost confidence. Yet, we do hope that there is something big and genuinely-surprising that happens before the end of this season. That would, after all, help immensely in getting us excited for another season in the fall. Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but we remain hopeful!

Ultimately, we also should remember that a big NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover is coming at the end of this month. There’s quite a bit to look forward to here down the road!

