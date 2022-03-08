Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 spoilers: New 250th episode details!

With Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 coming on CBS this Friday, and with it being the milestone 250th hour for the show, there’s a lot to be excited about here! We would hope that an occasion like this would mean an episode that is more exciting than most, and one that could celebrate the show’s legacy.

So are we getting that? Honestly, the jury is still out. “Guilt” does not seem like a story stuffed full of cameos from the past or anything that far out of the norm. However, it does double-down on some of the themes that have been present on the show from the beginning: Family, fighting for what’s right, and trying to navigate complicated situations.

For a few more details all about this, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Guilt” – Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley experience feelings of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly worked with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their team. Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez investigate a man’s murder after Eddie and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin, on the 250th episode of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What we are ultimately hoping for with this episode is that there are a few surprises coming that CBS is not mentioning in advance. They’ve done that before with Blue Bloods, so why not feature a few faces we have not seen in a good while?

