The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Will Thony live?

Next week on The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10, you are going to see the end of the story. Or, at the very least the end for now. This is going to be the all-important finale where some loose ends are tied up, but we still wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a cliffhanger!

(Luckily, we do think there’s a chance for another season down the road — the recent cancellation of The Big Leap probably makes it all the more likely that this show is coming back.)

So what can you expect to see in the finale? The title for this episode is “The Crown,” but we have a sense that this is not some cheeky reference to Queen Elizabeth or Netflix. Instead, this could be all about Thony’s future and learning who is really at the top of the show’s complicated food chain.

To get a few more details about what to expect, be sure to check out The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

Needing a way out, Thony tries to make a deal with Garrett to save herself and help Arman, but Arman doesn’t trust any promises made by the FBI. A sting operation is hatched, but Arman’s distrust leads it off course. Loyalties are put to the test as families both unite and fall apart in the all-new “The Crown” season finale episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, March 14 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-110) (TV-14 L, V)

The only thing we can feel confident about entering this finale is that Thony will survive — after all, how could there be a chance at a season 2 without her? She’s essential to everything you get here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Cleaning Lady right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 10?

How do you think that Thony’s story is going to progress? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







