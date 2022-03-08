Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving now into season 5 episode 9? We know that there was a long hiatus and as a result of that, there are questions and/or fears all over the place that another one could be right around the corner.

Luckily, we are pleased to tell you that this is not the case! Or, at the very least, that’s not going to be the case for the time being. There is a new episode airing just a few hours, and at the time of this writing, there’s also no plan for another break in the near future.

Unfortunately for the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, life is not going to be easy moving forward. We are going to be seeing Shaun do whatever he can in order to grapple with a difficult surgery in front of him. Unfortunately, this surgery seems to be tied mostly to Andrews’ own desires to show Salen they can do great things with big clients. There are some big-name guest stars in the form of Aly & AJ Michalka in this episode, and you can get a few more details courtesy of the full synopsis below:

“Yippee Ki-Yay” – In an effort to please Salen (Rachel Bay Jones), Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star. In addition, Reznick and Park treat a man whose 17-year-old son, Cody (Mathew Horner), is confined to a wheelchair due to complications related to Kabuki Syndrome on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Odds are, this episode will also move forward a few stories across the board, but we’ll have to wait and see how some of that manifests itself.

