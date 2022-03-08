NCIS season 19 episode 15 spoilers: Parker’s delinquent past!

Tonight, NCIS season 19 delivered a big spotlight for Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance. Next week, the focus is shifting to Alden Parker. We’re going to have a chance to learn a whole lot more about Gary Cole’s character in “Thick As Thieves,” including that he was not always the upstanding citizen and agent we now know him to be.

In the end, could you say that he was once far from the straight and narrow? You could say that, at least based on what we’re seeing and hearing right now.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the full NCIS season 19 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Thick As Thieves” – Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Are we excited to see what’s coming up in this episode? On so many levels here, the answer is yes. For example, how many different people does Parker still know from that life? Also, does it still prove useful in his current job? If nothing else, you can argue that it enables him to think like a criminal here and there, and we would imagine that in the right setting, that could be helpful.

