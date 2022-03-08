NCIS season 19 episode 14: Will Kayla Vance appear on NCIS: Hawaii?

Following tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 14, was the door left open for Kayla Vance to appear somewhere else? While nothing is confirmed at the moment, we’d answer that question with a pretty clear yes.

Ultimately, Leon decided that his daughter was ready to continue to climb the ladder at the organization on her way to becoming a field agent. However, he also knew that she would never flourish under his watch in DC. He would be way too protective of her and because of that, it’d be rather hard for her to do all of the sort of things that agents are expected to do while out in the field.

It’s because of all of this that we, of course, have to ask some other big questions. Is Kayla going to appear somewhere else in the franchise now? We know that there are two different offshoots currently on the air in NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii — there is also an international series in development based out of Sydney, but we’d be surprised if Vance sends his daughter to the other side of the world.

There are real-life NCIS field offices in places not featured in the franchise, whether it be in Rhode Island, Florida, Illinois, or North Carolina. Yet, it’d be somewhat of a bummer if NCIS did not take advantage of some franchise synergy. The perfect place for her to someday end up is Hawaii, just because it airs right after NCIS and this would give the shows more synergy. Los Angeles could also be interesting, but in general we don’t see a lot of crossovers around it these days.

