When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 video: Nathan’s memory loss

Sunday night’s When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 is going to make one thing very clear: This show is wasting no time when it comes to throwing some more drama in our direction.

Hey, for anyone out there who wanted there to be some big stories for Faith at the infirmary, here is your proof that it is happening. As the video below for “Out Like a Lamb” showcases, you’re going to see the character taking on a very important patient in Nathan, who is thankfully still alive after that collision at the end of the premiere.

The problem? He doesn’t seem to remember any of it. He may not even remember who he is! We’re not going to sit here and pretend that we’re some expert on amnesia, but we are someone who has seen a lot of stories of this nature over the years. With the vast majority of them, we often do see things evolve to where we eventually see the person get their memory back — and we certainly expect that this is going to be the case here, as well. We just want to learn more about what happens along the way. How will this impact those in Nathan’s life? There are obviously plenty in Hope Valley who care about him and rely on him. We know that he and Elizabeth remain friends, as well, even after everything that happened last year and with her choosing Lucas.

Rest assured, there’s still PLENTY of time left this season to see Nathan recover, and to also get a number of other twists and turns along the way. We do think the writers still have some tricks up their sleeve.

Remember, as well, that this upcoming episode could show the direction of Hope Valley under a new Mayor! That’s certainly not a storyline that will be drawn out for long.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







