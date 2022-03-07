Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 10)

The Veto Ceremony took place today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house this afternoon, and it was far more complicated than it needed to be.

Want to understand more of how we got to the place we did? Head of Household Marty originally nominated Jay and Jacey-Lynne, with the plan being to evict the former. Meanwhile, Jacey-Lynne won the Veto over the weekend and for a long time, Kevin was planned out to be the replacement nominee.

However, after a lengthy conversation with Kevin in the afternoon and then Kyle overnight, eventually Marty flipped and decided to nominate Betty instead — even though he’d given her assurances previously that she should be safe. Marty made this way more complicated than he needed to, especially since Jay probably goes home either way. They just don’t have the connections for a little while now, it’s felt like they don’t know what they’re really going to do even if they stick around. It’s a hard position to be in, but there is time left to campaign. Betty is technically a part of an alliance with Haleena, Summer, and Tynesha, but Jay would need to understand that more and throw it around. (Also, multiple people in that alliance don’t take it that seriously.)

We would imagine that the next few days will be quiet unless Jay pulls something big off. If you’re everyone else, there’s no real need to make some big show or cause some chaos. We mean that especially for Kevin, who has started to play harder the past couple of days after acting so clueless early on. He’ll need to take a back seat and cool off for a little while.

Will Marty be a huge target after this HoH reign? Probably not, at least if someone other than Betty wins.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you most want to see on the other side of the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother Canada 10 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







