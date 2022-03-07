Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 19 episode 14 on the air in just a matter of hours? Rest assured, we’ve got a lot of good stuff in here that we’re happy to dive into with this particular hour of TV.

Let us start by sharing the following: You will be seeing a new episode tonight! This is a story titled “First Steps” that will be largely about Vance and his daughter Kayla at once. We’ll see if she is ready to become an NCIS agent, and with Leon, we could see how okay he is with this very idea.

Before we go any further here, we should start by sharing the full NCIS season 19 episode 14 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

“First Steps” – As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that Torres is going to be the specific agent responsible for looking after her, but is he ready for that responsibility? This could be another stepping stone in his own journey as he looks to become a better leader. After all, he was such a rebel in the early days of the show!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

