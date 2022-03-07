The Bachelor: The Women Tell All video: The Shanae show

Tonight on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, you better prepare for a LOT of Shanae. You may not want it, but you’re getting it. That much is clear.

If you look towards the video below, you can get just a small fraction of what’s coming up in terms of shouting matches — and claims that nobody has ever heard Shanae’s full side. We’re not altogether sure that is the case, but in her mind, it may as well be.

One of our real critiques of The Women Tell All as an institution is that by and large, nothing is ever altogether resolved. We mostly just see a number of arguments and people trying to get on Bachelor in Paradise. this tends to be a nothing more, nothing less sort of situation. We wouldn’t expect some sort of big, emotional bomb. Not only that, but we also wouldn’t expect anyone to be BFFs with Shanae on the other side of this.

The person that is probably going to be impacted the most by tonight’s special is Clayton himself. Just think about this for a moment. This is a guy who for most of the season, had people pining after him. There was a real intention for most to fall in love. Now that some of these women are out of the mansion and away from production, their feelings on Clayton may have changed. With that in mind, we expect things to be significantly more brutal and contentious than they were previously. Clayton may apologize for keeping Shanae around as long as he did — as a matter of fact, we feel like that’s a sure thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you want to see on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Get ready for 2️⃣ nights of can't-miss drama starting TONIGHT at 8/7c! 😱 Watch #TheBachelor on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/v8PUCSUkOR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 7, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







