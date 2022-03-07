9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 9 promo: Is Paul going to die?

Tomorrow night you are going to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 9 on the air, and apparently, the writers aren’t done having us freak out.

Just under two weeks ago, the show killed of Gwyn in a pretty stunning fashion. Earlier this season, they spent weeks making us worry about TK. Now, they are striking fear into all of our hearts when it comes to whether or not Paul will still be in one piece by the time that all of this ends.

In the promo below, you can see the character told about a dangerous heart condition, one that suggests he won’t make it to 50 in the event that he stays in his current place of employment. Rather than seek another job, though, Paul insists that this is where he wants to be. If he ends up dying doing the thing that he loves and saving lives, he’s more than okay with that. However, we’re not sure that anyone else will agree with him.

The first issue he faces is not being upfront with his condition. He clearly doesn’t think it will actually impact him on the job; if he did, he’d likely realize that he could be putting the other firefighters in danger. The second issue is that he actually does suffer some sort of heart-related event out in the field. You see that at the end of the preview, and it’s enough to make us wonder if he’ll emerge in one piece. Even if he does survive, we’re left to wonder if a change in profession is in order.

No matter what happens moving into this episode, one thing is clear: There are a LOT of reasons for concern.

