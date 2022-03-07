Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of the season 9 premiere? Is Nathan going to survive that nasty accident?

In the closing seconds of this episode, we ultimately saw the downside of what happens when no one is really used to cars being a part of society: One struck the beloved Mountie right when he was riding around on his horse. We didn’t see what happened next, but the promo for episode 2 suggested that the character would be okay … hopefully. The twist for now is that he does not seem to have many of his memories, and he does not even recognize Elizabeth!

Will he stay this way forever? We sure hope not, but it could be a slow road to recovery for Nathan. Our hope here is that rather than this leading to a possible exit for McGarry from the show, this is just a juicy storyline for him to play. He was a part of the Elizabeth love triangle for all of last year but moving forward, we’re hoping to see a very different direction for him. Healing takes time so with that, we’re going to need to be patient.

Of course, a character having amnesia is one of the most common primetime-soap twists out there — we’ve seen it happen time and time again. While we’d assume that eventually Nathan gets his memories back, we also hope that what’s happening in the present also matters to some degree. There could be something the character learns about himself even through this process, and it could help to better define what the next part of his life is going to look like.

First and foremost, though, we gotta hope for some answers on his condition. It’s a long wait ’til next week!

Do you think Kevin McGarry could be leaving When Calls the Heart, or do you think Nathan will be okay?

