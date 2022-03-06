When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 preview: Who is the new Mayor?

Are you ready to learn more about When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2? There is another installment coming next week, and what we’re getting a sense of already is that the writers want to hit the ground running! They are not waiting around to give us answers on a number of different questions, and that includes the result of the big election.

This upcoming episode is titled “Out Like a Lamb” and when you consider that, it’s fair to call it a natural bookend-of-sorts to what you are getting on the Hallmark Channel series tonight. Lucas and Elizabeth are going to push forward in their relationship, but along the way there is some more stories to be told with Erin Krakow’s character and Nathan. Just because she didn’t choose to be with him doesn’t mean that they will never speak to one another again!

Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

Hope Valley elects a new mayor. Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) try to find the “little moments” in their relationship. Elizabeth offers to help Nathan (Kevin McGarry, “Heartland”) with his horse after the hit-and-run, but it’s newcomer, Mei (Amanda Wong, “Raise a Glass to Love”) who connects with Newton.

We know that this is going to be a twelve-episode season and with that in mind, there are opportunities to see a lot of stories progress in a wide array of interesting manners. It’s our hope that we see a few romantic twists, some new sparks, but also some natural advancements in the town of Hope Valley. Change is a gradual process here, and When Calls the Heart has a lot in common with another show in Call the Midwife in how it embraces gradual progression over time.

