SWAT season 5 episode 13 spoilers: A look at ‘Short Fuse’

Are you curious to learn a little more about SWAT season 5 episode 13? We’re lucky to get yet another episode on CBS next week titled “Short Fuse.” What’s going to happen here? This is an episode full of big moments, whether it be for Hicks professionally or Hondo personally. Nichelle will have a big role to play here and anytime she is around, you have to imagine there will be a ripple effect for Shemar Moore’s character.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 13 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Short Fuse” – When a terminally ill inmate escapes from a hospital determined to settle old scores before he dies, SWAT must team up with a longtime rival of Hicks to protect the fugitive’s targets. Also, Nichelle faces a life-changing event that affects her relationship with Hondo, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see a few more surprises over the course of the next few weeks. Also, is there a reason to hope for a season 6? For the time being, we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for the best. The numbers are such at the moment where we think there’s a solid chance, even if SWAT was doing a bit better on Friday nights than this new timeslot.

Rest assured that moving forward, there are also going to be new episodes coming through much of the month! After that long hiatus, CBS is clearly trying to make amends to us all.

