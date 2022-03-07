Killing Eve season 4 episode 3 preview (BBC America): Villanelle’s pain

There are a few things worth noting about Killing Eve season 4 episode 3 airing on BBC America next weekend, but can we start with the title? Isn’t “A Rainbow in Beige Boots” such a love name for an episode? There’s almost poetry in it … and then you remember that this show is weird, chaotic, and so much more all rolled into a neat little ball.

So where do things stand entering this episode? Well, we know that Villanelle just got back to her killing ways, and right after she had started to show some signs that she had “changed.” Nonetheless, killing is a part of her nature. She recognizes that, and so does Eve, who knows that chaos and chasing leads is a part of hers. Judging from what we’ve seen now with her and Helene, it is becoming all the more clear that she may not stop any of what she’s doing at the moment until she’s dead. We have to prepare for that accordingly.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts on season 4 episode 2. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them all season.

Want to get a few more specifics on episode 3? We’ve got the synopsis below, alongside a promo that features a handful of quick-but-intriguing moments for many of the characters:

Having stalked Helene, a new lead allows Eve to uncover a name in The Twelve’s top tier; Villanelle is rejected by Eve when she seeks help; operating abroad, Carolyn discovers more promising intel on a spate of torturous murders linked to The Twelve.

One thing that is clear from all of this is that Villanelle is in pain. When that happens, there’s a good chance she can become even more unpredictable than usual.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you want to see on Killing Eve season 4 episode 3 when it arrives on BBC America next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around to make 100% sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







