Is Martin Cummins returning to When Calls the Heart as Henry over the course of season 9? Is there something more to look forward to here? We know that the end of season 8 suggested that he could be gone for good.

Luckily, here is where we present at least a nice sliver of good news: We’re not done in the slightest when it comes to seeing this actor as a part of this world. Cummins will be back as the character this season, as he has been talked about in promotion for what lies ahead. That’s of course different from Paul Greene, who does not appear to be coming back in the role of Dr. Carson.

If Henry is returning, why did the creators create such a cliffhanger in the first place? The simplest answer that we can offer is that they wanted to create as much suspense as humanly possible here. They felt like the best way to generate discussion was uncertainty, and it also gave them options for where Henry’s story could go moving forward. This is a complicated character and ultimately, these are the sort of people that you need in a show like this. You have to find a way to keep people guessing from start to finish, and it’s our hope that we continue to have these surprises moving forward.

Ultimately, though, you don’t have to worry about Henry’s future entering the story tonight. Instead, feel free to put your energy more towards everything else that is going on within the greater Hope Valley universe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Henry on When Calls the Heart season 9 moving forward?

Is this one of your favorite overall characters? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — that is the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates that are coming your way all season. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







