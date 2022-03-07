Where is Dr. Carson on When Calls the Heart? Is Paul Greene leaving?

Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart leading up to the season 9 premiere on Hallmark Channel? Where is Dr. Carson? If you’ve got questions on both of these subjects, we are happy to dive into things a little bit more within.

The first order of business that we must attend to here is quite simple: Making it clear that entering the premiere, we’re not expecting to see the character back. Carson departed to take on a big career opportunity, and over the past several days, the actor has retweeted messages from diehard fans wishing he was still a part of the show. Unless he is making a surprise return soon, we have to assume that the character is gone.

While we know the door will always be open for a return, the Hope Valley world is going to shift and change without him around. This is a show about evolution in a way, and it is true to life that the same group of characters wouldn’t be located in the same spot week in and week out. Our hope is that we will still see a lot of the infirmary, provided of course that doesn’t mean that a lot of different characters are in need of severe medical attention.

In lieu of Carson Shepherd will probably be some more new faces, but there may also be a situation here where the screen time of a lot of other actors is divided up differently. In the end, the goal here for the writers is to create unexpected twists and to keep people guessing, while still retaining what makes a part of the show great. Even with all of that said, there’s no denying that without Carson, a certain part of the essence of the show is gone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

Are you planning to miss Dr. Carson as we move further into When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







