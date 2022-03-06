Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? After a long time off the air, are we going to have a chance to see KJ Apa and the cast back?

If you think all the way back to the end of last year, then you know that originally, the plan was for the show to come back on Sunday, March 20. However, you also more than likely know at this point that the plan changed. The show has been delayed now until March 20 and when it comes back, you should see a story that is a little less out-there than the five-part Rivervale event. Of course, we say this knowing full well that there’s always a little weirdness associated with this show. It’s just a natural part of its DNA!

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

THE AFTERMATH – As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew’s home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille wrote and directed the episode (#606). Original airdate 3/20/2021.

As we get further into the season, we imagine that we’re going to move past the explosion and focus primarily on some of the relationships at the heart of this story once more. However, we’re not quite there as of yet, and it’s going to be a gradual buildup to get to some new twists and turns that genuinely surprise us.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more information that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







