NCIS season 20 renewal hopes: The latest look at where things stand

Given that we tend to hear about CBS renewals in March or April, isn’t now the best time to check in on NCIS? We know that entering this season, there were a lot of concerns as to where it stood. Some of that was due to concern that the ratings would sink without Mark Harmon, who was rumored to be departing at that point. Those rumors proved true, but luckily, the numbers have held on reasonably well.

So where are things today when it comes to the ratings? Is there a reason for great confidence in season 20? We’re happy to break that down further…

The last time we checked in on the ratings earlier this year, it did look like a renewal is a sure thing. At this point, that still looks to be the case. Monday’s episode, despite coming after a long hiatus, still drew more than 7 million live viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Is it true still that season 19 is down more than 20% in the demo and viewers from season 18? Sure, but there are several different reasons for that. First, you have the move to Monday nights, and a little later in the evening. Then, you have the departure of Harmon, the lack of a super-strong lead-in, and also the natural erosion that comes with shows late in the run. Some of this viewership may be compensated when you look at the DVR/streaming numbers.

So long as the remainder of the cast wants to come back, we think an NCIS season 20 is a sure thing. As for Mark Harmon, we gotta see if he comes back this season first.

