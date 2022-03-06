NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10: Nate Getz is back!

There are a few different things to be excited for in regards to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11. So where do we begin? It makes sense to do so with Nate Getz! We’re talking here about a former main character coming back and mixing things up again.

It’s of course a thrill to see Nate back, and we like to think of it as a gift to longtime fans of the series. Remember that at the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal for season 14. With that in mind, the writers have to do their part in order to ensure that we leave this season satisfied. A little bit of nostalgia goes a long way, and this episode (titled “All the Little Things”) could also serve as a chance to learn more about Kilbride. There’s more than one thing going on here, and we of course appreciate that as someone who wants to see NCIS: LA be as ambitious as humanly possible.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“All the Little Things” – When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what’s coming beyond this?

We hope for more great stuff this month from Deeks and Kensi as they work to become parents! We know that this is one other thing that has long been on the bucket list for fans of this show, and they more than deserve it after all they have gone through.

