Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO? Are we going to see more of Rue’s recovery or the aftermath of that hyper-dramatic place?

It goes without saying that there is SO much story left to tell within this world. For example, will Cassie ever start to get a better head on her shoulders? How is Fez going to cope long-term with the apparent death of Ashtray? Will Lexi create a sequel to what she just put on stage? This is one of HBO’s most-popular shows since Game of Thrones for a reason: It takes big swings! It may not be easy to watch at times, but there’s a reason why it captures imaginations and incites debates.

Unfortunately, we are now in a spot where we will be waiting for a long time to see what is next. There is no new episode tonight and pending some special episode or last-minute shocker, there is no episode through the rest of the year. Instead, we are likely going to be waiting until 2023 or even 2024 to see Zendaya and the rest of the cast back; the actress herself has liked a tweet online suggesting that it could be 2024 until the show returns, but HBO has the final say in that.

Given that Rue finished season 2 sober, we do tend to hope that we’ll have a chance to see more of a recovery from her in season 3. We know that this is an extremely dark show and with that in mind, we have no illusion that everyone is going to be leaving this world altogether happy.

For the record, we’d also like more stories for some of the series’ other characters, as well. We know there’s been a lot said already about what’s going on with Kat on the show, but we also think that Jules deserved more at the end of season 2. We’d like to see that changed.

What do you most want to see in regards to a Euphoria season 3?

