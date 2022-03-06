The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12 promo: Maggie, Daryl, & trust

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12? Well, the next episode is about trust, about negotiations, and a tour.

Remember that from the start of this batch of eight episodes, there has been tension between Daryl and Maggie. That’s understandable when you look further at this situation. Daryl has been with the Commonwealth and of course, there are questions as to why. Maggie doesn’t quite get it, but what Norman Reedus’ character thinks is that he can be around them without actually trusting them. He thinks that being around them may be the only way to properly understand.

As we move forward, the next episode could be about a reconciliation here; beyond just that, we could be seeing tension between Maggie and Governor Milton, as well. She’s going to take a tour around some of the communities and in doing that, we could see the Commonwealth develop their next strategy. There’s a lot to think about here, and that’s without even mentioning what is going on with Eugene. We saw him do everything that he could to retain happiness, only to see that fall apart in episode 11. Oh, and of course he also stumbled his way into a much larger conspiracy, proving that sometimes one of the most out-there characters within the larger Walking Dead world turns out to be right.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12 synopsis:

Aaron and Maggie meet Governor Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max’s story.

