Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you are curious to get an answer to that or another look towards the future, rest assured that we’ve got both coming your way here!

We understand any and all confusion over more potential hiatuses with this show, largely because we’ve gone through a handful of them already so far this year. Luckily, we are on the other side of both the NFL playoffs and the Olympics, so you should at least get a couple of consecutive episodes before we close in on other possible reasons for it to go off the air. The Queen Latifah series will be on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight with a story titled “Chinatown,” and this is going to be one of the more topical ones you’ve seen this season. This is a story about hate crimes or, to be specific, attacks against the Asian-American community. These have escalated over the past two years and we know that Robyn McCall often works to be a hero for those who find themselves otherwise voiceless.

The promo below does a good job setting the stage for this story, even if it focuses more on the action than anything else. You can see the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis below with some additional details:

“Chinatown” – McCall and Mel work with a jaded ex-cop to find the killers of a beloved Chinese American restaurant owner, who was the victim of a hate crime masked to look like an accidental electrical fire, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that there are going to be some powerful performances over the course of this episode, and also don’t be altogether shocked if this episode sparks a conversation. We know that this is something that much of TV tries to do, especially with a topical story front of mind.

