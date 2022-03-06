The Bachelor: The Women Tell All video: Sarah, Clayton’s tense reunion

Tomorrow night on ABC you will see The Bachelor: The Women Tell All air, and we’ve got a good sense already that it’s going to be awkward.

How much so are we talking about here? Well, why not look at the latest sneak peek below for some evidence? The focus here is on Sarah, who had one of the most controversial arcs on the show in recent memory. For several episodes she was considered to be a favorite to get the final rose and yet, it all came crashing down when he heard comments that she wasn’t necessarily there for a long-term relationship, or that she was making other women feel insecure about their own chances.

A lot of these allegations are important, but it still feels to us that Clayton is mostly upset that Sarah would supposedly spill things about their dates together to the other women that weren’t necessarily true. Take, for example, that Clayton cried with her on one of the dates. He confronts her about it, but she doesn’t have a chance to respond before the preview ends.

Sarah gets surprisingly confrontation with Clayton, as well, claiming that any time that she tried to make amends with the other women, Clayton came in and stirred the pot once more. Is this a case where multiple people are wrong at once? Sure. We could see that Sarah did the wrong thing in feeding into insecurities around the house, if she really did that. Meanwhile, Clayton may have been so desperate for “clarity” (ahem) that he brought up things over and over again and made a situation worse.

Of course, it may just be true that these two weren’t right for each other. The success of their dates was hiding a truth that they weren’t actually a good match, and now the two know that.

