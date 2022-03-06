Outlander season 6 episode 2 promo: Will Marsali be okay?

After such a long hiatus, isn’t it wonderful to know that Outlander season 6 episode 2 will be arriving on Starz next weekend? It’s a chance to dive back into the world of Fraser’s Ridge once more, but we wish we could say that it is all sunshine and rainbows.

Unfortunately, for Marsali she could be facing a hellish reality: Struggling to give birth while her husband Fergus is missing in action. There’s the issue of her survival and then, there are questions when it comes to his whereabouts and condition. One thing that Outlander has long excelled with are questions pertaining to mental health. We saw a substantial amount of that last season in the form of both Roger and Young Ian’s struggles. Now, we are seeing that once more with Fergus. This is a man who grew up in harsh circumstances, with a disability, and also unsure of his identity or his future. He had started to find a place for himself, but how much of that confidence is stripped away?

We of course hope that Fergus will be okay — not only does Marsali need him, but the entirety of the Ridge does in some way. Consider for a moment the wide array of struggles that are going on there at the moment. Tom Christie and his family seem intent on imposing their will on others, and this could prove problematic in particular for someone like Claire. She worked so hard to escape the way of thinking she was met with about her skills in medicine in the past; is that all about to rear its ugly head once more?

Alas, we don’t expect the rest of season 6 to have episodes anywhere near as long as the premiere; yet, we have every reason in the world to think that there will be a ton of content in every single one. We would not have it any other way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







