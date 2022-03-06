Is 1883 new this week on Paramount? Are we going to get some more of this show, or the other upcoming prequel 1932? Let’s just say there’s a lot you need to know entering this piece.

First and foremost, let’s start with the news that unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, there may not be another 1883 ever in the form you saw for season 1. The future of this show has been somewhat ambiguous. There was some news out there about the streaming service ordering more episodes down the road. However, there hasn’t been much in the of clarification as to what they would be or who they would star. Remember here that Shea and Thomas separated from the Duttons on their way to Oregon. Meanwhile, Elsa Dutton is dead. The future of 1883 may revolve mostly around James and Margaret.

We’ve heard over the last week that technically, the future of 1883 is tied more to 1932 than anything else. This is meant to be the natural follow-up, and we imagine it is going to contain all sorts of references to what we saw in the original prequel. It’s hard to imagine people like James or Margaret still being alive, but we could see some other characters tied to them in some shape or form. We could even see some other upcoming 1883 episodes being used to further set up that show down the road.

As for Yellowstone season 5, we know we’re going to be waiting for a rather long time still to see that. That show is going to start filming this summer and if we’re lucky, we could end up seeing it this fall. It’ll be a while until we get some sort of firm premiere date there.

