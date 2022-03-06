Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Source of the curse

Following the events of tonight’s episode, don’t you imagine that things are going to escalate on Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3? This is an episode that will feature Tommy suffering in the midst of the latest round of suffering. Hasn’t this character gone through enough over the years? We’d love to imagine so, but that is clearly not the case. Instead, there’s more heartbreak ahead and Tommy is going to be intent to figure out one thing: Who placed the curse on his family? Where are things going to go from here?

Many of you know at this point that we’re in the midst of the final season and with that in mind, things are only going to get bigger and crazier from here on out.

Below, you can check out the full Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family. In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits.

Are we going to see this story get more and more painful? That’s a possibility though at this point, it’s clear that this is going to be as ambitious and dramatic a story as you’ve seen so far. If you love Peaky Blinders, you better hope that there is an ending worthy of this journey.

The one thing that we can say with a good bit of confidence here is pretty simple: There are likely going to be a LOT of other twists ahead. How can we be at the end of the road now? That just doesn’t seem like something this show would do. They will instead leave you guessing and wondering things until the very end.

