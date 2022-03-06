Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto? (day 8)

Of course, today allowed us the opportunity to see the second Power of Veto Competition on Big Brother Canada. So what happened? How did it shape the future of the week? There’s a little bit to get into here, just as you would expect.

Let’s start with some of the things you should know before we go any further. Marty won Head of Household on Thursday night and yesterday, he chose to nominate Jay and Jacey-Lynne. Betty, Haleena, and Josh joined the two of them in competing; remember that the HoH does not compete in modern-day Big Brother Canada. Jay is the target for the time being, though we know that could easily change.

The feeds were down for a long time — they didn’t come back until after midnight on the East Coast! Yet, we did learn that Jacey-Lynne managed to get the Veto and with that, safety for the week. That’s a great feather in her cap, and given her figure-skating history she could be an underrated threat moving forward.

So what does this mean for the week? Jay will probably remain the target unless something crazy happens over the next few days, though they do have some connections. Kevin could end up being the easy replacement option, though there’s a risk in doing this that he goes home instead. Marty may be better off trying to convince someone to be a pawn who would almost certainly be safe, if Jay remains his desired target.

Of course, there’s another possibility here: Take out Stephanie, who Marty technically does want out. The one reason he hasn’t done it is because of a deal he made during his HoH. Will he want to go back on his word so early?

