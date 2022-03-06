Chicago Fire season 10 episode 15 promo: Seager, Severide in danger!

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 15 to arrive on NBC this coming Wednesday, it looks like Kelly Severide is in trouble! Granted, we’ve said that a number of times over the years, so that’s probably not much of a surprise.

So what could be? Well, that’s as simply as seeing if he can find a way to get out of this particular situation, and also if he can help Seager at the same time. “The Missing Piece” isn’t just about some rescue; it’s instead about someone specifically targeting people in the OFI. Taylor Kinney’s character finds Seager in the promo below and from there, we assume that the chase is going to be on.

We can’t help but wonder with storylines like this whether or not Chicago Fire will eventually consider spinning the Severide character off. Think of it like this: He’s clearly good as a fire investigator and clearly, the writers are having a lot of fun doing these stories. It’s a chance of pace from everything we’ve seen from them so far! However, doing this would also mean we’d see less of him over at Firehouse 51, and we also don’t want that. (The same goes for less screen time with Stella and Severide together.) It’s pretty clear at this point there are a lot of different possibilities with this character and it’s hard to know which way they will go.

The one thing we can say with some confidence is this: If you do love Chicago Fire when there is a little bit of mystery thrown in, there’s a good chance that you’ll love this episode, as well. How can you not when there is so much it’s bringing to the table?

