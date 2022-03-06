Billions season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Big Ugly’

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 6 episode 8 — and with that, “The Big Ugly.” Isn’t that a great episode title? Sure, it may not be the most complimentary in the world, but it gives us a pretty good sense of what’s coming, let alone of what the focus is going to be.

For Mike Prince, this whole episode could be about venturing out to new territory and with that, seeing what is waiting for him. Take a look at the full Billions season 6 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

In the aftermath of the Commission’s decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments, and Wendy prepares for the future. Feeling pressure from Philip, Taylor goes all-in on a questionable play. Rian, eager to escape work stress, comes to an unlikely arrangement with Wags. Meanwhile, Chuck uses New York politics to his advantage.

As we get further info the rest of the season, we almost hope that we see Prince scramble a little bit more. We haven’t quite seen him pushed against the wall in the same way that we did Axe, but that may be in part due to the fact that we spent several years on end getting to know Damian Lewis’ character a little bit better. Given where we are in the season now, there’s room for a lot more big stuff, and also hopefully some twists that leave us raising some big questions about the future. We’re hoping for that, just like we’re hoping for some turns that will leave our jaws on the floor.

Since we know already that Billions is renewed for a season 7, we have to hope that we’ll continue to see the story build towards something more there down the road.

