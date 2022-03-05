Succession season 4: Brian Cox on the Roy family’s future

If you are like us, then you very-much wish that Succession season 4 was on the air sooner rather than later! However, if you’re like us, then you are also very well-aware that we could be waiting for some time. The writers are currently getting together the story and then after that, filming should kick off this summer. Our realistic expectation is for the new season to premiere in 2023, but of course we’d welcome it earlier.

Of course, it made all of the sense in the world for reporters to ask questions about future stories to all of the cast at the SAG Awards last weekend — even if they didn’t get all that much in the way of answers.

Speaking to Extra, for example, Logan Roy himself in Brian Cox made it clear the Jesse Armstrong and the team are very protective of the story, adding that “we’re not allowed to know what it is until we get there.” He then went on to joke about what could happen now that Shiv, Kendall, and Roman all went against their father and failed miserably at it:

“Well, the children should just behave themselves, you know. [If] the children behave themselves, should be no problem… All he’s trying to do is find a successor… he wants to have his children together… These children are so avaricious and ambitious and entitled and downright selfish.”

Our big question is if these three kids can actually stay united. We know that they all have a tendency to be super-selfish. With that in mind, will they bail on their plans the moment that opportunity arises?

