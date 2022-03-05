Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Is Richard Wheatley really dead?

Is Richard Wheatley really dead on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2? We all love a good TV conspiracy theory, so why not go ahead and present this one?

We understand that there are reasons aplenty for intrigue with this character. Just think about how amazing Dylan McDermott has been in this role! Also, Wheatley is one of the most notorious adversaries in franchise history, especially when it comes to Christopher Meloni’s character of Elliot Stabler. We’re not sure that we have seen many other characters who brought with them the overall level of danger that Wheatley did to this world. He had money, power, influence, and everything that came with it.

Granted, all of that seems to be over, given that we saw Angela drive his car off the cliff in the closing minutes of Thursday’s episode.

Is Wheatley really gone? We gotta say that this is 99.99% likely the case. We don’t think that Organized Crime is about to go some sort of weird/pseudo-supernatural direction where he comes back from the dead. We didn’t see him on an autopsy table, but we tend to think that his body was recovered and the police/medical examiner did their due diligence here. Otherwise, this is the sort of thing that would haunt someone like Stabler for good.

As great as Richard was as a villain, we also don’t know how much worse he could get as a character. This is a guy who tortured Stabler, traumatized his family, and kidnapped his mother on this past episode. What else do you really need to see? At this point, it feels like we’ve got a pretty clear portrait of who this guy is and everything that he’s capable of doing. Adding to it right now could tow the line of realistic, and we know that this show values its believability.

Do you think Richard Wheatley could still be alive on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2?

