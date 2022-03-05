The Flash season 8 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Impulsive Excessive Disorder’

After a long hiatus, The Flash season 8 episode 6 is poised to arrived on The CW Wednesday night! It’s a new timeslot, but it’s a storyline that should feel reasonably familiar.

So what are you going to see coming up? “Impulsive Excessive Disorder” is an episode that could feel more like the end of season 7 than anything that you saw on the five-part “Armageddon” event. After all, Bart and Nora are both back, and they will be at the center of a story that could feel somewhat similar to “Flashpoint” many years ago. After all, they’re going to find themselves in a spot where they have screwed up the timeline and, of course, have to figure out how to fix it.

So what will that entail? The official season 8 episode 6 synopsis below gives you at least a small sense of it:

THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound (#806). Original airdate 3/9/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the most exciting things about the remainder of season 8 is simply the mystery that surrounds much of it. We know that Rick Cosnett is coming back, but in terms of specific Big Bads and long-term story arcs, not that much has been revealed. If the goal here was to stay super-secretive, mission accomplished!

