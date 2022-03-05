Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see some great, topical sketches on the air sooner rather than later?

There are a few different things that we want to get into in this piece, but why not begin with the good news? You will be seeing the show on the air in a matter of hours, and it is also going to feature the talents of one Oscar Isaac as host. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, which is why the appearance is timed at this particular moment.

Just on the basis of the promo below, we think Oscar is ready to bring all sorts of silliness to the table here. This is ironically not the first appearance from him on SNL this season, as he previously made a cameo during What’s Up with That, the iconic Kenan Thompson sketch that also features Jason Sudeikis and many others. He hasn’t technically hosted the show before, so this is a chance to see everything that he can do.

For musical guest Charli XCX, the story is even stranger. Remember that the singer was initially supposed to appear on SNL at the end of last year, but was unable to do so because of much of the show being scrapped at the last minute amidst the global health crisis. This is sort of a make-up gig, but we know that she’ll put on a show and seems more than game to have a little bit of fun, as well. We see no issue if she ends up appearing in a sketch or two along the way.

This episode tonight in the second that is airing within the month of March. Next week, you’re going to be seeing an appearance from The Batman star Zoe Kravitz, and we tend to think that she will bring a lot of fun potential, as well.

