Snowfall season 5 video: Who does Damson Idris want on board?

There are a lot of selling points for a show like Snowfall, but doesn’t Damson Idris have to be high up on the list? We’ve long known him to be an outstanding actor and a man routinely snubbed by awards shows for his take on Franklin Saint.

One thing that has been an incredible discovery over the past few years, though, is learning just how funny he is! He’s a guy who is still humble despite his rise to stardom and has no problem having fun with some of the crazy things around him.

In a new interview on Good Morning America this week, for example, Damson jokes that he never quite imagined that he’d be sitting on stage of a morning talk show wearing a Prada suit. He also geeked out over a time that Snoop Dogg visited the set, and he did a rather awesome Snoop impression to go along with it! He claimed he’d loved to see the iconic rapper have a role, which he’s also said in the past about one of his heroes in Denzel Washington. (He admitted soon after that the Denzel gig would be unlikely.)

Ultimately, we do love just how much Snowfall has blossomed to the point where a number of big names are aware of the show and appreciating it! The series itself had some humble beginnings, but has managed to grow in both popularity and attention over the course of the past few years.

What do you most want to see from Damson Idris through the rest of Snowfall season 5?

Damson Idris wants to get Snoop Dogg on @SnowfallFX — and so do we! https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/2p0rNuLZeD — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2022

