NCIS season 19: Katrina Law breaks down recent action sequence!

For all of those out there who love the action-oriented side of NCIS, this article could very well be for you!

One of the exciting things that came with Katrina Law joining the cast was the potential it gave the show to do more action sequences. She is someone, after all, who is very well-accomplished in this world whether it be through Spartacus, Arrow, or more recently Hawaii Five-0. Jessica Knight is of course a field agent, and we’ve seen some opportunities already for the writers to showcase some great stuff with her in the field.

If you look below courtesy of Law’s Instagram, you can get some behind-the-scenes clips of her doing some of the action sequences from this past episode. It’s a fun little window into how these things are shot, let alone how they translate to air after the fact. There are so many factors that go into pulling this off! It’s ultimately hours of work that a lot of us aren’t privy to behind the scenes.

It goes without saying that we absolutely want to see a lot more of this stuff as we get further and further into the season. It can help to raise the stakes as we approach a finale, and it allows NCIS as a show to take on even more genres than we’ve seen them do as of late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Law (@katrinalaw)

