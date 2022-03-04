NCIS season 19 episode 14 video: New ‘First Steps’ sneak peeks!

As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 14 to air on CBS this Monday, why not dive into some brand-new sneak peeks? “First Steps” is a story that is going to deliver a few surprises, but also some serious challenges for Nick Torres.

So what’s the biggest one? Having to supervise the daughter of his boss Leon Vance. Kayla has just undergone training to be a proper agent and with that, of course, will eventually come field work. Yet, we know that her dad is trying to ease her into the process, and this brings us to where we are in this article.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on this past episode of the show. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming all season and we don’t want you missing any of them.

The first sneak peek at the bottom of this article focuses on Vance informing Torres that it will be his job to try and teach Kayla the tricks of the trade. However, her first assignment is hardly a big one. It is investigating someone who seemingly had a heart attack. Nick doesn’t think this falls within NCIS jurisdiction but it doesn’t matter — this is the hand they were dealt anyway.

As for the other sneak peeks, the focus here is put a little bit more on field work, such as it is. Kayla shows that she is competent enough to handle the scene of an accident without a problem; yet, at some point she could find herself in jeopardy, as well. This is NCIS! Can you really be that shocked that this whole mission is going to go awry and Vance won’t be able to keep his daughter safe all the time?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







