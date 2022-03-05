Euphoria season 3: The struggle HBO faces on the long-term future

We’re six days removed now from the season 2 finale and with that in mind, we’re of course curious about Euphoria season 3. How can we not be? This is a story that could deliver a lot of exciting stuff coming up, and hopefully give us a reason to have hope for at least some characters.

For HBO, we’re sure they are just as stoked about what lies ahead as anyone. Over the past few days, it was revealed that almost seven million people watched the finale across HBO and then HBO Max. This makes the Zendaya drama their second-most-successful series in early measurements beyond only Game of Thrones. They’re going to want more of the show, but they face a creative struggle when it comes to how much is too much.

Unlike Game of Thrones, Euphoria is not a show meant to last forever. We’re not sure it’s even meant to go longer than three seasons! At some point, Rue and the rest of her classmates have to graduate; with the long wait between seasons, it’s going to get harder and harder to realistically have this cast play teenagers. Also, if you put these characters in college, does it make anywhere near the same sort of sense creatively? We wonder that, as well. Much of the point of this show is to startle the audience and show the challenges teenagers face in an extreme environment.

With all of this in mind, expect a lot of conversations between HBO and Sam Levinson over the next few months over when and how to end this show — and also if there’s something else to do in this world even if Euphoria ends. We’re seeing with Game of Thrones already a prequel in House of the Dragon plus others in development. Don’t be surprised if there are discussions about something else in the Euphoria world, even if this show does not lend itself anywhere near as well to spin-offs.

