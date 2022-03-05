Outlander season 6 spoilers: EP on Jamie & Claire’s bond

The premiere of Outlander season 6 is going to be coming up in under 24 hours, and there’s a lot of good stuff ahead!

We know that there are going to be new faces, different challenges, and opportunities to learn more about characters like Young Ian. Yet, in the end, we’re also well-aware that the relationship between Jamie and Claire is the cornerstone of this series. It has to be. Caitriona Balfe’s character risked so much to get back to him in season 3 and now, they have a life together at a place they can truly call their home in Fraser’s Ridge.

However, we know the two are entering the new season facing a tremendous amount of trauma and pain stemming from the assault on Claire at the end of season 5. Their bond is absolutely still there, but there are major challenges that need to be confronted.

Speaking to HollywoodLife in a recent interview, here is some of what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say about where things stand for the two, and the bond that should be there for each one of them moving into the new season:

“I think when we talk about Jamie and Claire’s relationship, it’s always a bond. They’re always together … I think the challenges for the relationship are always from without what affects them. They can both be going through emotional turmoil. We’ve seen that from seasons 1, 2, 3… and the one thing that is always steadfast is their love for each other. They just have to kind of navigate the best way to stay together in the sense of with all the turmoil without their relationship. Even though the PTSD and all the things that affect them emotionally, internally, they know that they always have each other and they’ll always have each other’s back. It’s just getting to that sometimes.”

