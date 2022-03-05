Snowpiercer season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Will Layton be okay?

As we prepare ourselves for Snowpiercer season 3 episode 7 airing on TNT this Monday, one thing should be obvious: Another life-or-death situation. This time around, it is Daveed Diggs’ character of Layton who finds himself in jeopardy.

Is Layton dying? Is he hallucinating? What will happen to him? This appears to be an episode that could raise a lot of questions and get psychological in nature, at least if the promo below is to be believed. We also have the attached synopsis, which we think only further raises a number of these questions:

Layton realizes some dreams are out of reach as the rest of the train deals with Layton’s status change; Wilford makes a staggering discovery.

Before the end of this episode, we hope that we could get a few more answers on Layton’s condition and his long-term future. Also, could we get a few answers on Melanie, as well? What in the world is going on there? For whatever reason, the writers have kept as tight a lid on her story as humanly possible, even though we’ve seen Jennifer Connally in promotional material for the show already. Maybe she is actually dead, but we’ll probably refuse to believe that until it is spelled out in front of us in the plainest way possible.

For now, we recognize that there is a lot of story still to come, and it’s easily possible that whatever discover Wilford makes is one that will alter the course of everyone’s future. With the way that this show is, it’s pretty darn hard for one person’s decisions to not have a massive ripple effect on others in some way.

