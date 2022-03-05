1932 preview: When will cast be revealed for 1883 ‘season 2’?

We had a chance to enjoy 1883 through the better part of the next several weeks and now, we get to look ahead towards something new: 1932. You can call it a season 2 of the Tim McGraw series if you want, even if it’s going to contain new characters and an updated version of Dutton Ranch.

What matters here is that eventually, we’re going to be seeing 1932 on the air. Maybe we’ll get some more from the world of 1883, but that still remains to be seen.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to 1883 itself, one of the biggest selling points from the start was the cast. Wasn’t it great to have people like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on board? It’s our expectation that moving forward, we’ll probably see a few more big names come on board 1932, people who can sell the show and get new viewers at the same time.

If there’s one thing that Taylor Sheridan deserves credit for beyond the story itself, it’s his casting. He got Kevin Costner on Yellowstone, and he managed to get two country music icons for his prequel.

Odds are, you’ll start to hear more about the specific leads for 1932 at some point in the summer. From our vantage point, that’s just what makes the most sense! It will allow Paramount+ plenty of time to promote them as being a part of the show and along the way, they could announce some of the supporting players, as well.

As we’ve said previously, it is our hope that we will have a chance to check out 1932 at some point either in late 2022 or in early 2023. It makes sense for Paramount to make the most of the properties that they have, especially when Yellowstone proper right now is stuck over on Peacock instead of their own streaming service.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

Are there any big names that you want to see when it comes to 1932?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! There are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







