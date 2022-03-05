Batwoman season 4: Show EP breaks down possible renewal

Is there a chance that you will see a Batwoman season 4 on The CW? We know that, at least for now, everything is up in the air.

Apparently, this is something that show boss Caroline Dries was well-aware of back when the end of this season was being planned. Rather than end on a huge cliffhanger, we instead saw a few stories reach more of a proper conclusion. There’s still room for more, but the goal here wasn’t to make people enormously frustrated if it doesn’t come back.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is more of what the EP had to say:

“I think you can tell by how the stories come to a satisfying conclusion that if this were the end, it feels like we’ve answered enough questions and then also created one big question. That was important to me because the show and each of these individual characters are so important to me that I wanted to give them their due finale moment.”

So what sort of cliffhanger did we get? It was mostly a mystery person taking someone out in the final moments, and Dries made it seem like this is something they could explore moving forward:

“If we don’t get a Season 4, in my mind, it’s just to show Batwoman has to fight another day [and] that it’s never going to go away. And then if we were to get a Season 4, I have a very specific character in mind of who it could be, but it requires getting some approvals.”

Our hope is that the folks at DC would sign off on just about anything at this point. Remember that they allowed Legends of Tomorrow to have Booster Gold after so many years, and they’ve also let Batwoman so far have their own versions of Poison Ivy and the Joker.

