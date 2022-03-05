The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Thomas Edison’s showcase

The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7 is going to continue to be at the center of telling great fictional stories through the lens of historical events. Sure, George and Bertha may not be 100% real, but they are surrounded by very-much important figures. Not only that, but their actions mimic what a lot of people did all the way in the late 1800’s.

So what can we tell you about Monday’s episode now? For starters, at the center of the story is Thomas Edison. His demonstration on electricity is one that shaped the entire world, and some characters could be present for it. To get some more insight, be sure to check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 7 synopsis right now:

As the city buzzes over Edison’s electricity demonstration, Bertha plans a picnic that involves Mr. Raikes … but not Marian. Agnes entreats her niece to protect the family’s reputation. George prepares for a legal battle as he bristles over Larry’s career ambitions. Bannister plots his revenge. Turner gets an unwelcome surprise.

There is a good bit that George needs to be prepared for in general during this episode. After all, he’s trying to figure out how to skirt his way past the aftermath of the train crash and/or everything that comes with it. His relationships are going to be tested and potentially, his entire life will be ruined.

Since we are getting close to the end of the season, we tend to assume in general that there are going to be some big surprises coming right around every corner. We don’t necessarily think that The Gilded Age is the sort of show that is out for big cliffhangers, but it does want to make sure you are gripped to the story from start to finish.

