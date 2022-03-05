NCIS season 19 episode 16 air date: A look towards ‘The Wake’

Want to learn more about the schedule for NCIS season 19 over the rest of the month? We’re happy to help, and we definitely have good news!

So where should we start? Perhaps the best place is with proclaiming that there are plans for installments through at least the end of March. There’s a chance you know about Monday’s “First Steps,” which is going to be a spotlight on Vance and his daughter Kayla. Beyond that, the March 14 episode “Thick as Thieves” is going to give you a sense of the story beyond that.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to see our thoughts on this past episode of the show. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some other updates.

As we look further on down the road, CBS has NCIS season 19 episode 16 scheduled for March 21, and the title there is “The Wake.” Is that a troublesome sign? It does make us worried about death, given that a wake is traditional celebration of someone’s life. Maybe the story has a different meaning, but that is not something that is 100% clear right now.

In the event you did not know already, there is already a huge event set for March 28 in the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover. After that, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is a week or two off the air. There are 21 episodes set at the moment for season 19, so it really just comes down to how long the show wants to extend to the spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including other details on the next new episode

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 through the month of March?

What do you think about the title “The Wake” and its possible meaning? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







