Magnum PI season 4 episode 16 air date: ‘Evil Walks Softly’

Are you interested in learning more about Magnum PI season 4 episode 16? We should start things off here by noting that it is coming next week!

We know that the month of March is going to be getting confusing very soon. The NCAA Tournament is coming up in just a couple of weeks, and that will probably displace most of CBS’ Friday-night lineup for at least a little while. Episode 16 is currently expected to be the last episode before that happens.

So what do we know about this episode as of this writing? Not much. The network has yet to release any sort of official synopsis, though we know the title is “Evil Walks Softly.” Doesn’t Magnum PI do a great job of coming up with episode titles that could easily double as horror movies? We tend to think so. Odds are, this is the sort of episode that will feature another super-dangerous mission for Magnum and Higgins, while also giving us a few fun moments with the cast at large.

Between now and when the NCAA Tournament ends, our #1 hope is that we get a chance to learn more about the show’s long-term future. Are we going to be seeing a season 5? While on paper it feels like it’s likely to happen, anything could happen in the CBS world. Right now the only shows we feel a million percent on are the FBI franchise, the main NCIS, and of course NCIS: Hawaii. The Equalizer is probably close to a sure thing here also. Typically, we get to hear about this network’s renewals before the start of May sweeps — most often, they start to trickle in when we get around to late March or early April. Hopefully, that happens again here.

