Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 12 episode 15 in just a matter of hours?

Given all of the breaks that we’ve had in the TV world as of late, it feels like it’s a celebration anytime we’re able to get multiple episodes of a show in a row. Luckily, this is precisely what we’re getting here! There’s a chance to see something new this week in “Where We Stand” and next, the 250th episode is going to be on the air! We’ll of course have a better chance to preview that down the road.

For now, let’s take a look at what’s directly in front of us. If you haven’t seen it already, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Where We Stand” – Frank contends with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety Division, after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez help a father track down his missing ex-wife and daughter; Erin and Anthony deal with the aftermath of the surprise release of a serial criminal; and Jamie is unsure of how to navigate inappropriate conversation among his officers in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is one of those episodes that could introduce a lot of different issues into the world of the show. Take, for starters, Frank squaring off with protests — or, the possibility that Anthony may face some jeopardy when it comes to his job status. Ultimately, though, we like to think this is an episode where a lot of characters may learn a few different things about their lives — it may just be surprising how they learn it.

Are you ready to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 on the air?

