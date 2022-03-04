Ordinary Joe canceled at NBC; no season 2 coming

After just one season on the air, it’s looking like Ordinary Joe will not have an extraordinary run.

According to a report from Deadline, NBC has opted to cancel the James Wolk drama, meaning that there will not be an opportunity for it to be a part of the 2022-23 season. While we suppose in theory another broadcaster could pick it up, that feels unlikely. While the experimental nature of the show (which featured three different iterations of the same character across separate universes) was mostly well-received, it couldn’t get much traction in terms of viewership.

As a matter of fact, the audience for Ordinary Joe cratered earlier this year when it did not air after The Voice, which was a sign that in the fall, it was held up mostly by virtue of its lead-in. Given that the singing show is often thought of as one of the better launching pads the network has, the numbers were a letdown. Remember that The Voice over the years has launched series like The Blacklist and Blindspot that each managed to go multiple seasons.

One of the saddest realizations that we have upon delivering this news is that for whatever reason, shows featuring Wolk in the leading role don’t often stick. He had a memorable part on Mad Men and has been fantastic in a number of other things, but we’d argue that Ordinary Joe joins Lone Star as a show that is unfortunately gone way too soon. Technically, NBC did not need to figure this out until May, but they’ve opted to go ahead and put all of us out of our collective misery.

While this cancellation was largely expected, that does not make it any less sad when the dust settles.

What do you think about Ordinary Joe being canceled at NBC?

Do you wish it had an opportunity for a longer life, whether it be on NBC or somewhere else?

