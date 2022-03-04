This Is Us season 6: Milo Ventimiglia books first post-show TV role

Just in case you were wondering what was next for Milo Ventimiglia after This Is Us, we now have a good sense of it.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor is set to both star in and executive producer The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that, for now, has a pilot order over on ABC. It is based on a Korean drama titled My Fellow Citizens — this particular network has already seen with The Good Doctor great success with Korean formats.

So what is the show going to be about? Milo will play a con man by the name of Charlie, whereas the female lead will be a CIA officer named Emma. Here is the official logline for the time being:

A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

We can see why Milo would want to do this — it feels like much more of an action-heavy series than what he is doing at the moment as Jack Pearson, and it allows him to completely shed that particular skin. Milo has of course done a number of great shows over the years, with some of his more notable early credits being Gilmore Girls and then also Heroes. A new episode of This Is Us is set to air on NBC this coming Tuesday. Get some more news about that here.

